LOIS ANN

WHITMORE

7/4/31 - 8/15/20



DAVENPORT - Lois passed away Saturday evening at home surrounded by her Loving family.

Lois was born in Fort Fairfield Maine, the daughter of Frank and Lavinia Burns.

She was predeceased by her husband William Gilbert Whitmore, whom she married on March 27, 1948. For many years they resided in Randolph, Maine where they raised four children.

After retiring from their food business they moved to Davenport, FL. She enjoyed her arts, crafts and sewing, and painted many beautiful paintings.

She will be sadly missed and remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother of 8, great grandmother of 20 and great great grandmother of several.

Lois is survived by two sons and two daughters: Gilbert and wife Pauline, Karen and husband Ray Jacques, Donna and husband Greg Thompson and Randy and wife Lizzette. She is also survived by her sisters, Cheryl Oakes, Irma Deschesne (husband Peter) and brother David (friend Jan), several nieces and nephews including her very special niece Connie Jarvis and her husband Bob. In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was predeceased by her brothers Ronald and Richard Burns and brother-in-law, Burton Oakes.

As per her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers we ask that you keep her memory alive in your hearts.



