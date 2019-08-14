|
LOIS CAROLYN BURRELL, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Lois Carolyn Burrell passed away August 6, 2019, at the age of 93 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Lois was born September 25th, 1925 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Willard and Edith Freeman. Lois graduated from Coshocton High school and attended The Ohio State University. Lois owned 'The Crazy Horse' gift shop for many years and enjoyed hosting friends and family for gatherings in their home.
Lois was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, Lake Region Country club, and was a member of bridge club.
Lois is preceded in death by husband Keith S. Burrell, brothers Frank and James Freeman and sister Jane Passmore.
She is survived by sons Jeffrey (Janet) Burrell of Coshocton, Mark Burrell of Orlando, grandchildren Kelly Delany, Heather Akpata, Andrew Bur-rell, Natalie Burrell, and Peter Burrell, and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 16, 2019 in the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019