LOIS
HALL, 74
WINTER HAVEN - We are saddened to announce the passing of Lois Hall on August 30, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. Lois was born to her late parents Edward and Margaret Snyder in Parma, Ohio; she was 74 years old.
Lois is survived by her husband of 47 years Malcolm Hall, sons: William K. Hall, Kevin E. Hall and Michael P. Hall, grandchildren: Madison Hall, Devin Hall and Allison Hall, brothers: Warren Snyder, Edward Snyder and James Snyder, sisters: Kathleen Jelnick and Barbara Kafamout and several nieces and nephews. She enjoyed St. Joseph's Church, movies, cruising and playing checkers.
There will be a memorial service held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Chapel in Winter Haven, Florida on October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
