LOIS K.
McFADDEN, 94
LAKELAND - Lois K. McFadden passed away on August 19, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Fl. from complications of a fall in her home.
Lois was born September 2, 1924 in Homer, Illinois to Paul and Garnett Sanks. Both preceded her in death along with her husband, Virgil Mc-Fadden. Also preceding Lois in death were two brothers, Keith Sanks and Sheldon (Bud) Sanks, as well as a sister Eileen Thornton.
Lois is survived by a sister, Sandy Black of Danville, Il. as well as four sons: Vic (Nancy) McFadden, Danville, Illinois, Gary (Marilyn) McFadden, Danville, Illinois, Keith (Dottie) McFadden, Bartow, Florida, and Kevin (LeAnn) McFadden, Lakeland, Florida. Lois leaves behind 11 grand children, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Lois was a bookkeeper for Certified Metallurgical Service in Danville before moving to Lakeland in 1979. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the Lakeland South congregation.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 31 at 1:30 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1105 W. Dossey Rd. Lakeland, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019