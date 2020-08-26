LOIS M.ERICKSON, 86LAKELAND - Lois M. Erickson, 86, of Lakeland, passed away Aug 23, 2020. She was born Dec. 28, 1933 in Beaver, Iowa to parents Otis and Mabel Mc-Combs. Lois was a resident of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club since 1988, and worked in hospitality at the Cleveland Heights Golf and Country Club.Left to treasure her memory is her husband Keith; son Kriss and his wife Cathy; along with many other friends and family.A graveside service will be held 10AM Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.