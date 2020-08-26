LOIS M.
ERICKSON, 86
LAKELAND - Lois M. Erickson, 86, of Lakeland, passed away Aug 23, 2020. She was born Dec. 28, 1933 in Beaver, Iowa to parents Otis and Mabel Mc-Combs. Lois was a resident of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club since 1988, and worked in hospitality at the Cleveland Heights Golf and Country Club.
Left to treasure her memory is her husband Keith; son Kriss and his wife Cathy; along with many other friends and family.
A graveside service will be held 10AM Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.