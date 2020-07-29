1/1
Lois Miller
LOIS L.
MILLER

LAKELAND - Lois Miller, 92, died July 23, 2020.
Mrs. Miller was born in Harlem, Georgia on March 13, 1928 to the late Harley and Pearl Barden. She lived in Georgia until moving to Florida where she met and married Ollie Roiser until his death. Lois later met and married Earle H. Miller Sr. in 1960. She became the owner of Lois's Drapery and Upholstery until she retired. Lois loved sewing and cooking for everyone. Lois was preceded in death by: Ollie Rosier, Earle Miller Sr., a son, John Rosier, a daughter, Lenora Wirts, all seven siblings, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Lois is survived by her children: Earle (Pam) Miller, Ed Miller, JR (Valorie) Rosier; grandchildren: Michael, Joseph, Daniel, Darren, Drew, Brittany, Melissa, JD, Heather, Chris, Angel; and ten great-grand babies.
Visitation will be Saturday August 1st, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:00 AM with services at 10:00 AM located at the Winston Baptist Church (3233 Old Tampa Hwy, Lakeland, Florida, 33803).
Burial will be at Oak Hill Burial Park with no graveside services.
Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Southside Chapel.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
