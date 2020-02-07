|
LOIS H.
RANKIN
1948 - 2020
LAKELAND - Lois H. Rankin passed away on January 12, 2020 at the age of 71. She is survived by the love of her life Bruce Rankin and their son Brian Rankin. Lois is also survived by her two brothers, Larry Holmes and Keith Holmes, her two granddaughters Kyla Rankin and Shiloh Rankin, and her daughter-in-law Monica Ran-kin.
Lois was born in Abilene, Kansas on September 1, 1948 and grew up in various small towns across the state. She met Bruce in college at Kansas Wesleyan University where they graduated and were married in 1970. The family relocated to Florida where Lois continued what would be a long career working for H&R Block, eventually managing a large district area from Lakeland. In 1988 she began her career as an insurance agency owner, with Allstate Insurance, until selling the agency in 2018.
Lois was very active in the community over the years, most recently with the Glorioso Circle Garden Club chapter of The Garden Club of Lakeland where she received the award for Outstanding Achievement in Beautification.
Her celebration of life will occur Friday, February 14, from 6 to 9 pm at the United Women's Club at 1515 Williamsburg Square, Lakeland, FL 33803. It will be a casual come and go event. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lois' honor to the Lakeland Habitat for Humanity, VISTE, or a .
Published in Ledger on Feb. 7, 2020