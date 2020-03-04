|
LOIS S.
SESSIONS, 93
BABSON PARK - Lois S. Sessions, 93, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home in Babson Park, FL, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 12, 1927 in Wacissa, FL to Sam & Mattie Snyder. Lois was a graduate of Florida State University, where she met her husband Clif. They were married in 1951 and moved to Bartow where he had a career as a chemist in the phosphate industry. Lois taught science in the Bartow public school system for 38 years, touching the lives of over 6,000 students. They were active and longtime members of Bartow Asbury United Methodist Church before moving their membership to Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church where she continued serving her Lord and her community.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Clifton Sessions, Sr. She is survived by her loving family which includes a son: James C. Sessions, Jr. (Loreen) of Lakeland, FL, two daughters: Jane Johnston (Allen) of Tallahassee, FL, and Lisa Vitek of Tampa, FL, three grandchildren: Matthew Vitek of Tampa, Leslie Swearingen (Chad) of Tallahassee, and Lindsey Johnston of Savannah, GA, two great grandchildren: Grady and Albri Swearingen.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 E. Stanford St, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Memorials may be made to Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church or Good Shepherd Hospice.
