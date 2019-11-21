|
LOIS SUZANNE 'SUE' SCIAME, 72
LAKE ALFRED - Lois Suzanne 'Sue' Sciame, 72, of Lake Alfred passed away Sunday Nov 17th , 2019.
She was born in Johnstown, PA. Sue graduated from GSU with a Master's in Library Science. She was married to Joe Sciame. She was a devoted Christian, English teacher, librarian, photographer, traveler, mother, and an amazing wife. She was full of love and encouragement, and had a positive impact anywhere she went.
She is survived by three sons: Joseph, Josh & Greg; one grandson: Taylor Savoy; & sister Carol Roberts.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, Nov. 21st at Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale at 3PM, doors open at 2PM.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019