LOLA LOVEDA
BLACKWELL, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Lola Loveda Blackwell, 85, of Winter Haven passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center. Born to Charles Richard Fowler and Lola Belle Fowler (Davis) on June 28, 1933.
She is survived by sons Dale Blackwell (Pat), Rick Blackwell, daughters Anita Stork (Steve), Cindy Bernales (Jay), 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her loving husband Melvin Blackwell, her son Michael Blackwell, and great grandson Alijah Blackwell. She will be greatly missed by us all.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 14th at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 Derby Avenue, Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from June 9 to June 10, 2019