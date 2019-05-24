|
|
LONNIE 'GENE'
ADAMS, Sr.
HIGHLAND CITY - Lonnie 'Gene' Adams, Sr., born September 18, 1936, Gene peacefully passed from life to his Heavenly Home on May 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and singing in a gospel quartet. He began his phosphate mining career in 1961, with Virginia Carolina and after 37 years of service as a machinist, he retired from Mobil Chemical.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Thelma Adams; brother, Donnie; sisters, Mildred Grainger and Joyce Kimbal.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha Gertrude Ayers Adams of Highland City; sons, Lonnie E. Adams, Jr., of Fort Meade, Roger D. (Gaila) Adams of Wauchula and Scott Adams of Winter Haven. Gene had two grandsons, one granddaughter, three great grandsons and six great granddaughters. Other survivors include his sister, Opal Riley and Ruth (Carl) Lewis and brother, Fred (Brenda) Adams.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2019