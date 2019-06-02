Home

Obituary

WINTER HAVEN - Lonnie LaRon Baker, 55, entered into his Savior's arms and resting peace on May 18, 2019. Lonnie was born in Winter Haven, Florida on March 19, 1964.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Baker. He is survived by his loving mother Betty Baker, son Marcus Baker, brother, Roderic Baker and sisters: Antrecia Baker Staples and Vivian Baker McDoug-le.
Lonnie touched the hearts and lives of many. He was so loved. Our lives will have an empty spot without him, but He believed in His Savior and is resting in peace. He will be missed by us all. We will honor him by continuing the Love and faith he had in Jesus Christ.
Burial services were May 21, 2019 at Rolling Hills Cemetery. If you desire, any cards, etc, may be sent to 360 Wahneta Palms Drive, Winter Haven, Florida 33880, or [email protected] .
Published in Ledger from June 2 to June 3, 2019
