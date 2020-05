Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LONNIE's life story with friends and family

Share LONNIE's life story with friends and family

LONNIE 'MISSY'

LOWE, 84



LAKELAND - Lonnie 'Missy' Lowe, 84, died Sun., 5/3/20, in Lakeland, FL. Service 11 am Sat.; View 10 am Sat., both at Gause Funeral Home in Bartow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store