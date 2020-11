Or Copy this URL to Share

LONNIE T.

JAMESON, 79



LAKELAND - Mr. Lonnie T. Jameson died 11/11/2020. Visitation Mon. 10:30 - 11:00, Serv. 11:00am at Gentry Morrison-Serenity Grd, 3350 Mall Hill Dr.



