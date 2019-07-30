Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOREDA ROYAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOREDA RUTH ROYAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOREDA RUTH ROYAL Obituary
LOREDA RUTH
ROYAL, 78

LAKELAND - Loreda R. Royal passed away on Friday July 26, 2019. She was born in Winter Haven, FL to parents, James and Cora Davis, and has been a lifelong resident of Polk County. Loreda was a member of Trinity Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God. She also had a passion for arranging flowers.
Loreda was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Royal. She is survived by 3 sons, Brett (Pam) Royal, Bart (Chloe Ann) Royal and Brad (Kellie) Royal; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday 8/1/19 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm with interment to follow in Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOREDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now