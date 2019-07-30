|
LOREDA RUTH
ROYAL, 78
LAKELAND - Loreda R. Royal passed away on Friday July 26, 2019. She was born in Winter Haven, FL to parents, James and Cora Davis, and has been a lifelong resident of Polk County. Loreda was a member of Trinity Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God. She also had a passion for arranging flowers.
Loreda was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Royal. She is survived by 3 sons, Brett (Pam) Royal, Bart (Chloe Ann) Royal and Brad (Kellie) Royal; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday 8/1/19 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm with interment to follow in Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2019