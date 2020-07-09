God chose an angel from earth to heaven. You are missed but we know you are now with the Lord. We are praying your family and Neil. May they continue to look to the hills from which all of help comes from.
Gwendolyn Jenkins
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Garland & Sontersa Jones
Friend
July 2, 2020
My Condolences to the family
Linda Shavers
Friend
July 1, 2020
Sweet angel gone home... Absent from this earth, is to be present with the Lord are those like Loretta that worshipped and served him. RIP cuz.
Venecia Napier-Forsett
Family
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
