LORETTA EVELYN CHARLTON
1959 - 2020
LORETTA EVELYN
CHARLTON, 61

BARTOW - Loretta Charlton, 61, died 6/23/20. View: Gause F.H. 5-7pm Fri. 7/10 (10 at a time w/mask). Service: 1st Providence MB Church Sat. 11am.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Providence Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
625 S. Holland Pkwy.
Bartow, FL 33830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
July 8, 2020
God chose an angel from earth to heaven. You are missed but we know you are now with the Lord. We are praying your family and Neil. May they continue to look to the hills from which all of help comes from.
Gwendolyn Jenkins
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Garland & Sontersa Jones
Friend
July 2, 2020
My Condolences to the family
Linda Shavers
Friend
July 1, 2020
Sweet angel gone home... Absent from this earth, is to be present with the Lord are those like Loretta that worshipped and served him. RIP cuz.
Venecia Napier-Forsett
Family
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
