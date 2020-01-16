|
|
LORI E.
DELOZIER
9/21/40 -12/18/19
BARTOW - Lori E. Delozier passed away on 12/18/19.
She was a retired employee for the Polk County School Board, working in food service. She was also a loving wife and soul mate of Jack Delozier.
She is survived by her husband Jack, son Darren, daughter, Dana, brother Vernon, beloved pets, Stormy & Jada. Predeceased by son, Derek Delozier and too many family and friends to list.
Service @ Bartow Church of Christ @ 2PM on 1-19-20.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020