LORNA
RITA OVEN
AUBURNDALE - Lorna Rita Oven, 79, passed away on Friday, August,14, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House.
Born September 17, 1940 to Russell and Harmony Most in Niles, Michigan, she moved to Auburndale 22 years ago from Cleveland, OH. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale.
She is survived by: her husband of 58 years, John; three daughters, Deborah Ebert and her husband Michael of Maitland, FL; Rebecca Cline and her husband Mark of Ohio and Dr. Sarah Oven of Winter Haven, FL; and three grandchildren, Nathan, Daniel and Joshua. Condolences may be sent at OakRidgeFuneralCare.com
