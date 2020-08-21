1/
Lorna Rita Oven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LORNA
RITA OVEN

AUBURNDALE - Lorna Rita Oven, 79, passed away on Friday, August,14, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House.
Born September 17, 1940 to Russell and Harmony Most in Niles, Michigan, she moved to Auburndale 22 years ago from Cleveland, OH. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale.
She is survived by: her husband of 58 years, John; three daughters, Deborah Ebert and her husband Michael of Maitland, FL; Rebecca Cline and her husband Mark of Ohio and Dr. Sarah Oven of Winter Haven, FL; and three grandchildren, Nathan, Daniel and Joshua. Condolences may be sent at OakRidgeFuneralCare.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved