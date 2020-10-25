LORRAINE JEANNEBODINE, 93Bodine Printing &Copy CenterLAKELAND - Lorraine Jeanne Bodine, 93, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health.Born April 21, 1927 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mrs. Bodine moved to Florida in 1971 and was a successful business woman in the family owned and operated Bodine Printing & Copy Center.Mrs. Bodine is survived by daughters Valerie Bodine of Lakeland, Debbie Seelye of Ocala and sons Bruce Bodine and Mark Bodine and wife Caren of Lakeland, six grandchildren, Bruce Bodine and wife Amy, Danielle Boles, Shannon and Kelly Seelye and Jet and Ava Bodine; eight great - grandchildren, Ansley, Claudia, and Holly Claire Bodine, Gavin, Gwendolyn, and Gunnar Boles, and Zack and Jadyn Seelye.Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home North Side. Donations may be made to the SPCA, 5850 Brannen Rd. S., Lakeland, FL 33813 and Compassionate Care Hospice, 2525 Drane Field Rd. Suite 4, Lakeland, FL 33811.