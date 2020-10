Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family

Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family

LORRAINE 'LORRA'

KNIPPER, 76



HAINES CITY - Lorra, 76, died on 9/25/20. Survived by her husband, Jim L.; children Jim R. (Aimee) and Kelly; 4 grands; and a great grand.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store