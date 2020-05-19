LORRAINE L.

FLETCHER, 76



LAKELAND - Lorraine L. Fletcher, 76, died May. 3, 2020.

Mrs. Fletcher was born in Newcastle, Indiana on June. 8, 1943 to the late Wishard and Agnus Cloud. She Remained a lifelong resident of Plant City & Lakeland Florida. She went to work for Publix where she retired after 7 years of service. In her life she enjoyed camping, tubing, cookouts, swimming, fishing, and the CBs with her husband.

Mrs. Fletcher is survived by her husband of 48 years, Milton Fletcher (Sonny); children, Tabatha Fletcher, Greg Fletcher, and late son Jeff Fletcher, and stepson Curtis Fletcher; Siblings, Loretta Suggs, Lora Bryden, Larry Cloud, Dwight Cloud, and her late siblings Loren Cloud, Leona Cloud, and Eva Cloud; grandchildren, Taylor White, Ashley White, Chance White, Kendall Fletcher, Trevor Flet-cher, and Janae Flet-cher.

Services will be held following the Covid lockdown. Everyone will be notified via Facebook and phone.



