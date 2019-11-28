|
LOU ELLEN
HEDLEY, 86
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Lou Ellen Hedley, age 86, a resident of Auburndale passed away Fri., Nov 22, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital with her family. Lou Ellen was born Sept 17, 1933 in Harrisburg, AR on a farm to Robert Neal and Mary Lou Watson. She became a resident of Auburndale in 1945 & graduated from AHS Class of 1952. Lou Ellen retired from UF Citrus Research Center in Lk. Alfred where she worked for 25+ yrs. She was a member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Auburndale & member of the Old Timer's Coffee Club. She enjoyed thrift shopping, gardening, loved all animals & her favorite thing was spending time & going out to eat with her family & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Robert J. Hedley in 2009 and 2 brothers: Thomas & William.
Lou Ellen is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: Lyle Hedley, Cass (Sue) Hedley, daughter: Lisa Hedley (Richard) Stebbins, brother: Robert 'Buddy' Watson, Jr., 2 sisters: Linda Watson (Roger) Parker, Joan Watson (Billy) Bray, grdaug: Samantha Stebbins (Craig) Roberts, gt grandson: Tristan, 2 beloved cats Sally & Buster.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mrs. Hedley's name to either: Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL. 33823 OR SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd. South, Lakeland, FL. 33813.
Memorial service will be 10 am Sat., Nov. 30th at Kersey Funeral Home, with a gathering beginning at 9 am.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019