|
|
LOU WEDDINGTON HART
Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. Lou Weddington Hart has now joined her Lord and Savior. Lou departed from her earthly confines on Thursday the 16th of April from her home in Meridian.
Lou was small in physical stature but her presence was that of a giant. Her service to the community, her Church, her students as well as her friends shall forever be remembered and cherished. Educated at Meridian High, Meridian Community College and Florida State University, she was always the dutiful student, but her true passion was always the world of golf, and in that she excelled! That love was instilled in her from her beloved father H.G. Weddington.
Lou was one of the first women in Mississippi to play on a man's golf team. She led the Meridian Community Junior College (MCJC) Eagles golf team to two consecutive Mississippi Conference titles in 1971 and 1972. Her academic excellence was also recognized by being awarded MCJC's highest honor for student achievement in the classroom and community - the H.M. Ivy Award.
Lou continued her studies on scholarship at Florida State and in 1974 she qualified for the predecessor of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship. During Lou's fifty-year tenure as an amateur golfer, she recorded nine Mississippi Women's Golf Amateur Championships, five Senior Amateur Championships, as well as State Four-Ball Championships. Lou scored her 20th hole-in-one on Christmas Eve of 2019. She was most pleased with a recent victory in a State Mixed Couples Tournament, winning with her loving husband, Alan.
Lou excelled in the world of golf; her championship record testifies to that. Yet it was in teaching that she was able to share her accumulated knowledge with other generations; instilling in them her passion and devotion to the game. In 1994, she accepted the head coaching position at Meridian Community College and under her leadership, guided her teams to seven NJCAA Region 23 Championships as well as runner-up position at the 1998 NJCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship.
During her twelve-year tenure as Head Coach, she coached twelve NJCAA All-Americans, eight regional medalists and four NJCAA Academic Student Athlete award winners. Lou left her mark on each and every student she coached - a mark that will guide each player throughout their lives and that alone, would be a lasting legacy for many.
In recognition of her countless contributions to the world of golf, Lou was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 (she joins her father, H.G. Weddington as the only father-daughter duo in the Hall's history); the National Junior College Hall of Fame, Mississippi Junior College Sports Hall of Fame and the Meridian Community College Hall of Fame.
By her accomplishments in golf alone, she was truly a Giant. Yet her most endearing quality was her compassion and love for others. She was truly a disciple, as a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church.
Mrs Hart is survived by her husband, Alan; twin brother, Alex (Ann); and beloved niece Bailey. Cousin Clare Hans (Joe); Brothers-in-law Stephen, Patrick (Shelly) and Michael Hart; sisters-in-law Loretto and Mary (Greg); mother-in-law, Ann Hart and countless friends.
Lou was preceded in death by her father, H.G. Weddington and mother, June.
Memorials may be sent to Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, First Presbyterian Church or Meridian Community College (Lou Weddington Hart Endowment Fund).
A private Graveside Service will begin Monday, April 20, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Rhett G. Payne, III and Father Augustine Palimattam officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020