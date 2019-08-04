|
LOUELLA ANN
STEPHENS
LAKELAND- Louella Ann Stevens, 87, of Lakeland, passed away in her sleep on July 30, 2019 at Consulate Healthcare.
She was born in Detroit to parents Marvin and Marian Barthel.
Louella graduated from Harper Woods High School, and was a Michigan resident for 52 years.
In 1984 she and her husband moved to Lakeland Harbor. They built their beautiful dream home in Lakeland in 1993 and enjoyed the good retired life. Louella was an active member of the Reformation Lutheran Church, attending every Sunday with Merle.
Louella is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Susan Ann Stevens. Left to treasure her memory is the love of her life, her husband of 67 years- Merle Stevens; daughter Deborah Kay Robinson (John D.) and Mary Penzien (Daniel T. - best friend); grandsons Kyle D. Viscomi (Katelyn E.) and Michael J. Cowan; great-granddaughter Valentina L. Viscomi; beloved dog Teddy.
She was the most beautiful woman ever, with a heart of gold. She enjoyed interior decorating (her home is one of a kind and shows all her beauty), swimming, shopping, bingo, taking vacations, playing cards, spending time with family and friends, painting, doing crafts, attending to her plants and flowers. Louella loved to dance, and she was a fabulous chef who loved cooking from scratch!
She was always the life of the party, which she enjoyed throwing for all occasions. And of course, she loved spending time playing with Teddy who was always by her side.
A service will be held 11AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Reformation Lutheran Church in Lakeland, 460 Old Polk City Rd., Lakeland, FL 33089.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019