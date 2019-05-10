|
LOUIE F.
MATHEWS, 77
TAVARES - Louie F. Mathews of Tavares, FL, formerly of Lakeland, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 77 years.
He was born in Enterprise, AL. Louie moved to Lakeland at a young age. He proudly served his country in the US Army in Desert Storm. Louie retired from the City of Lakeland after 50 years of service working at the Cleveland Heights Golf Course. After his wife passed away last year, he relocated to Tavares after living in Lakeland for more than 60 years. He enjoyed playing Golf and fishing. He also loved to sing and recently joined the church choir at First Baptist Church of Tavares.
Louie was preceded in death by his wife, Martha on June 10, 2018 after 54 years of marriage. He is remembered and will be dearly missed by his daughter, Tammy L. Brick and grandchildren, Jay M. Mertz III and Tyler A. Brick, all of Lakeland; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby R. and Pat Mathews of Tavares, Will Wesley and Laverne Mathews of Moultrie, GA, and Jessie P. and Brenda Mathews of Dallas, GA; and sister and brother-in-law, Betty K. and Richard Gibson of Lakeland.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, May 13 from 9:00 - 10:00 am with a funeral ceremony starting at 10 am at the First Baptist Church of Tavares. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to First Baptist Church, 123 N. Joanna St., Tavares, FL 32778. Condolences may be shared at www.SteversonHamlinHilbish.com Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations, Tavares, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2019