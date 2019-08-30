|
LOUIS A. MENDEZ, JR, 84
HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA - Luis A. Mendez Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Harrisonburg, Virginia on August 27, 2019. A son of the late Luis Mendez Sr. and Consuelo Farrell Mendez, he was born in El Paso, Texas on September 1, 1934.
Mr. Mendez graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso and later served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He taught music for 50 years in Mansfield, Ohio and Polk County, Florida, most recently at Jewitt School of the Arts. Professionally he played piano with Bob Hope, Tommy Dorsey, Guy Lombardo and numerous other musicians and entertainers.
On June 1, 1960, he married Patricia Joan Ryan, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Thomas Mendez and wife, Lori of Harrisonburg, Virginia; three daughters, Lisa Charrin and husband, Steve of Pearland, Texas, Amy Mendez of Lake Alfred, Florida and Patricia 'Beth' Mendez of Houston, Texas; sister, Nancy Saucedo; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements may be found at Kygers.com. A memorial service will be held in Winter Haven, Florida at a later date.
A scholarship fund for aspiring teachers has been established to honor his legacy. Donations to the Luis A. Mendez, Jr. Scholarship Fund may be made payable to 'The Community Foundation' P.O. Box 1068 Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or online at: www.tcfhr.org.
