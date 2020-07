Or Copy this URL to Share

LOUIS ANTONIO

JIMENEZ, 90



AUBURNDALE - Louis Jimenez, 90, passed away 7/9/20 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Services are private. Kersey F.H.



