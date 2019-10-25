|
LOUIS BENNIE
CULBRETH, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Louis Bennie Culbreth of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was 83. A native of Malone, Florida, born October 13, 1936 to John and Flora Culbreth, Louis moved here in 1954 from Alabama. He owned and operated his own roofing company, was a member of Lena Vista Baptist Church of Auburndale where he was a Deacon, and enjoyed gardening, and visiting the elderly at nursing homes.
Louis is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lola Culbreth; his sons: Alan (Debbie) Culbreth, Larry (Susan) Culbreth, Jeff (Christina) Culbreth, Dennis (Donna) Culbreth, and Robin (Karen) Culbreth; his daughter Karen Shirey (Hilbert), and his brother Wandell Culbreth. Louis also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family can be sent to www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019