Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
LOUIS FRANKLIN MUSTAIN


1941 - 2020
LOUIS FRANKLIN MUSTAIN Obituary
LOUIS FRANKLIN
MUSTAIN, 78

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Louis Franklin Mustain, age 78, a resident of Auburndale passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by his family.
Mr. Mustain was born August 18, 1941, in Shady Grove, Missouri to Gayles Franklin and Catherine (Brown) Mustain. He was a resident of Auburndale since the 1970s coming from Missouri. Louis was a retired Consulting Engineer in the Steele Industry and a member of Lake Region Baptist Church in Winter Haven. Louis enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling with his wife and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife Marsha Howell-Mustain and sister Elizabeth Maples. Louis is survived by his loving family: wife of 3 yrs: Darlene Darcy-Mustain of Auburndale, FL, daughter: Christine (Joel) Haire of Florida; stepson: Stephen (Wendy) Patrovich of Highlands N.J.; sister Geraldine (Richard) Fink of Bolivar, MO; brother-in-law: Fred Maples of Independence, MO; The Girls Barbie & Alisha Darcy; stepgrandsons: Stephen & Justin, step great grandson: Landon, many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, February 19th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
