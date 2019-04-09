|
|
LOUIS G.
JAUDON, 63
PLANT CITY -
Louis G. Jaudon, 63, passed away April 5, 2019. He was a lifetime Florida resident.
He was predeceased in death by his father, Ira J. Jaudon, mother, Frances P. Jaudon and brother, John I Jaudon. He is survived by his guardians, David and Katherine Jaudon, many other nieces and nephews, and many loving care givers and friends from Sunrise Community of Polk Co., Inc.
A memorial service will be held at Wells Memorial and Event Center, 1903 W. Reynolds St., Plant City 33563 on April 10, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019