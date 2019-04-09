Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
(813) 752-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS JAUDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS G. JAUDON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOUIS G. JAUDON Obituary
LOUIS G.
JAUDON, 63

PLANT CITY -
Louis G. Jaudon, 63, passed away April 5, 2019. He was a lifetime Florida resident.
He was predeceased in death by his father, Ira J. Jaudon, mother, Frances P. Jaudon and brother, John I Jaudon. He is survived by his guardians, David and Katherine Jaudon, many other nieces and nephews, and many loving care givers and friends from Sunrise Community of Polk Co., Inc.
A memorial service will be held at Wells Memorial and Event Center, 1903 W. Reynolds St., Plant City 33563 on April 10, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now