LOUIS LAZORKO Obituary
LOUIS
LAZORKO, 73

FORT MEADE - Louis Lazorko, age 73, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born January 17, 1946 in Alturas, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Helen Lazorko. Mr. Lazorko owned and operated L & R Heavy Equipment Repair Service Inc. in Fort Meade for 25 years. He was an avid hunter and a member of the National Rifle Association.
Louis is survived by his wife of 54 years: Anna Lanier Lazorko of Fort Meade, his son, Raymond Lazorko of Wauchula, four grandchildren: James Lazorko (Brandie), Jessika Jones (Jason), Victoria Smith & Levie Lazorko and his great grandchildren: Ariana and Orion.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2:00- 3:00 pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow. Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
