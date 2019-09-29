|
LOUISE
ARMSTRONG GRICE
LAKELAND - Louise Armstrong Grice passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1928 in Bowling Green, Florida to Walter and Orene Armstrong.
She worked as a switchboard operator for Watson Clinic and loved crocheting and baking.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents and son, Frank Freeland Farrell, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gilliard, 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801 with services following at 6:00 pm.
Inurnment will take place at a later date at Bowling Green Cemetery, Bowling Green, Florida.
