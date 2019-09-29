The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Grice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Armstrong Grice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Armstrong Grice Obituary
LOUISE
ARMSTRONG GRICE

LAKELAND - Louise Armstrong Grice passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1928 in Bowling Green, Florida to Walter and Orene Armstrong.
She worked as a switchboard operator for Watson Clinic and loved crocheting and baking.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents and son, Frank Freeland Farrell, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gilliard, 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801 with services following at 6:00 pm.
Inurnment will take place at a later date at Bowling Green Cemetery, Bowling Green, Florida.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now