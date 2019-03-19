Home

Lakeland Funeral Home Crematory
2125 S. Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakeland Memorial Gardens
LOUISE FOLSOM


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LOUISE FOLSOM Obituary
LOUISE
FOLSOM, 86

LAKELAND - Louise Folsom, 86, of Lakeland, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1932 in Gardi, GA.
She is survived by her children, Marie (Paul) Driggers of Plant City, Grace (Gary) Hash of Plant City, Harry (Theresa) Folsom of Lakeland, and Her-man Folsom of Lake-land, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brothers, Dalton Smith of Lakeland, Carl Smith of Lakeland, and Arthur Smith of Lakeland, sister, Christine Lewis of Ohio.
Louise is preceded by her husband of 40 years, A.Y. Folsom, and son Henry Folsom.
A graveside service will be at Lakeland Memorial Gardens on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 3 pm.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at lakelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger on Mar. 19, 2019
