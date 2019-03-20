|
LOUISE
FOLSOM, 86
LAKELAND - Louise Folsom, 86, of Lakeland, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1932 in Gardi, GA.
She is survived by her children, Marie (Paul) Driggers of Plant City, Grace (Gary) Hash of Plant City, Harry (Theresa) Folsom of Lakeland, and Herman Folsom of Lakeland, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brothers, Dalton Smith of Lakeland, Carl Smith of Lakeland, and Arthur Smith of Lakeland, sister, Christine Lewis of Ohio.
Louise is preceded by her husband of 40 years, A.Y. Folsom, and son Henry Folsom.
A graveside service will be at Lakeland Memorial Gardens on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 3 pm.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at lakelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019