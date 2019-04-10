|
LOUISE GORMAN
MCKNIGHT, 63
LAKELAND - Louise Gorman McKnight, 63, passed away on April 4, 2019, at Tampa General Hospital. Louise was born July 22, 1955, in Ruislip, England to James and Dorothy Gorman and has resided in Lakeland for over 30 years. She was a retired registered nurse.
Louise is survived by her husband, Jimmy McKnight; sons, William Gaylon Owens, Jr. (Stephanie) and Edward Wilton Owens (Anne); sister, Mary Sue Gorman; brothers, Bob Gorman, James Gorman and Richard Gorman; grandchildren, William Gaylon Owens III, Alexandra Owens and Kathryn Owens and great grandson, William Gaylon Owens IV. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Johnson.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019