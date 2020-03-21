|
LOUISE KINGERY 'LOU' HINES, 78
LAKE WALES - Lou Hines passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 in her home after a valiant fight with dementia, with her family by her side. She was 78 years old.
She was the eighth of ten siblings. Lou was born in Hardy, VA on January 5, 1942, to Luther and Ethel Kingery.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim Kingery and Calvin Kingery; and sisters, Joyce Horn, Betty Garner and Fannie Saunders. Surviving family members include: her husband of 34 years, Lloyd Hines; sisters, Martha Thomason, Charlotte Stump (Lewis) and Sue Huddleston (Warren); brother Eddie Kingery (Linda); daughter, Pam Heffinger (Mark); son, Ross Henry; step-daughter, Beverly Sebree (Kenny); step son Randy Hines (Teresa); grandchildren, Megan Rea (Joe), Madison Marks, Destiny Henry, Hailey Sebree, and Brandon Sebree; and two great-grand-children.
Lou graduated from Franklin County High School, VA, in 1960. Started to work in the insurance department at the local hospital then moved to Florida in 1983 where she met her current husband and love of her life. They were married in 1985. She worked for the Tarver Insurance Agency in Lakeland for many years.
Favorite past-times included going out to eat at nice restaurants, boating, golfing, and cooking. Traveling was high on her list, having visited all 50 states, Canada, Bahamas, Spain and Bermuda.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Louise Hines to Good Shepherd Hospice (3450 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, Florida 33805).
A celebration of Life service will be held this summer.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020