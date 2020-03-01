|
|
LOUISE M
CARDON
PLANT CITY - On Friday, February 21, 2020, Louise M. Cardon beloved mother and grandmother of seven children passed away at the age of 90. Louise was born on Jan 14, 1930, in Plant City, FL to Roscoe and Alice Mims. Her life was full of adventure being raised with eight brothers and sisters during the Depression and WWII. Some of her fondest memories were working in cotton and tobacco fields, canning plants, and riding horses. She enjoyed playing the acoustic guitar and singing classic country music. She also enjoyed baking for family and friends and owned local Restaurant '39' until retiring in 1996. Even at 90, she was very fast witted. She had bright, beautiful blue eyes that always sparkled and never went unnoticed.
Louise is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Sherman, son Glenn, and daughter Penny. She is survived by her sister Vivian, son Matthew, daughter-in-law Marina, and grandchildren Heather, Megan, Jeffrey, Morgan, and Chase.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020