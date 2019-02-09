|
LOUISE MARY
SMITH
CAPANYOLA, 90
HOSCHTON, GA. - Louise Mary Smith Capanyola, age 90, of Hoschton, GA passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Perry F. Capanyola; son, Bradley Capanyola; and granddaughter, Laura Capanyola. Mrs. Capanyola is survived by children, Bryan and Karen Capanyola, Hoschton, GA and Michael Capanyola, Lake Stevens, WA; three grandchildren, Andy Capanyola, Karrie Cook, and Diana McDonald; two great grandchildren; sister, Betty Hogue, Spencer Port, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Louise Smith Capanyola was born in East Concord, New York. She graduated from Springville High School in Springfield, NY. She was a homemaker and a retired beautician. Mrs. Capanyola was a member of St. John Neuman Catholic Church in Lakeland, Florida. She had lived in Lakeland since 1994, and recently moved to Buford, GA in 2018.
A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Stateroom of Flanigan Funeral Home with Deacon Don Nadeau officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Kindred Hospice Foundation, 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30339, 855-951-6150 or 770-951-6150.
