LOUISE
MOORE, 92
LAKELAND - Louise Moore, 92 of Lakeland, Florida died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at decedent's residence in Lakeland, Florida.
Born on March 18, 1927 in Edenton, North Carolina.
Louise moved to Lakeland Florida from Washington North Carolina in 1946. Here she was a member of the Medulla Baptist Church as well as a member of the Order of The Eastern Star.
Preceded in death by her husband Claude Moore. Surviving are daughter, Carolyn Leitch of Port Orange, FL, sister, Henretta Harris of Virginia Beach, VA, and two grandsons, Scott and David Leitch.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3rd from 9am - 10 am with a service to follow at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel. Burial will take place at 2pm in The Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell Florida.
In Lieu of flowers donations to The Shriners Hospital.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019