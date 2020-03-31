|
|
LOUISE
'COFFEE' WORTH
LAKELAND - Louise Maxwell ('Coffee') Worth, retired missionary and educator, died March 25, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla., after a short illness. She was 100 years old.
Mrs. Worth was born Oct. 28, 1919, in South Boston, Va. She was educated at the predecessor schools of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education. She and her husband, George Worth, were longtime promoters of racial reconciliation.
In 1954, she and Mr. Worth were sent by the Presbyterian Church to South Korea as educational missionaries. Mrs. Worth worked with Korean colleagues to establish an early childhood education program at Keimyung College, which became a model for others to follow.
In 1975, she and Mr. Worth returned to the U.S. and moved to Koinonia Farm, a Christian community in Georgia, where Mrs. Worth helped establish a preschool that served the African-American community. She later moved to the Jubilee Partners community, where at age 80, she taught English to refugees. She also devoted herself to peace and justice causes.
For her service to God and humanity, Mrs. Worth was honored with the Alumni Achievement Award at UNC-Greensboro and the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Presbyterian School of Christian Education.
Coffee Worth was known and loved for her resolute faith, her selfless concern for others, her humility, her lively cheerfulness, her love of nature, and her determination. Her 100th birthday was marked with a grand celebration at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Athens, Ga.
A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian at a date to be announced.
Mrs. Worth was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Dr. Edward Maxwell; and a sister, Elizabeth Maxwell. She is survived by a son, David Worth, and his wife, Brenda Burkholder; a daughter, Evelyn McMullen, and her husband, Cary McMullen; two grandsons, Daniel Worth and his wife, Elisabeth Risch, and Russell McMullen and his wife, Amanda McMullen; two granddaughters, Debra Worth and Grace McMullen; a great-granddaughter, Louise Risch Worth; a daughter-in-law, Linda Worth; three sisters-in-law, Annie Worth, Lucy Worth, and Julia Worth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Mrs. Worth's recent caregivers: Tanya Freeman, Revina Mangula and Patricia Belch. Most especially the family is grateful for the faithful care and companionship of Sara Boggs Rowell, whose constant love and devotion sustained Coffee through a difficult period of declining health.
Memorial gifts may be directed to: Jubilee Partners of Comer, Ga.; the Presbyterian Mission Agency of the Presbyterian Church (USA); or Covenant Presbyterian Church in Athens, Ga.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020