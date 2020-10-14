1/1
Louree Shofner
LOUREE SHOFNER

LAKELAND - Louree Shofner went to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born Carol Louree Coker, December 24, 1935 in Longview, Texas. Her family moved to Florida in 1944, and to Lakeland in 1946. She graduated from Lakeland High School in 1954 and attended Florida State University. She married James Martin Shofner, a Lakeland pharmacist in 1956. Early on, she was a member of the Lionettes at Lakeland High School, Jr. Women's Club, Kappa Delta Phi sorority, Citrus Garden Circle, the Women's organization of her church, and served as president of each. In midlife she worked as bookkeeper at her husband's drug store, then secretary/ bookkeeper at the Child Development Center of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she and her husband attend. Her primary interests went to her husband's and her children's activities, family gatherings, keeping grandchildren, scrap-booking, sewing, gardening, floral arranging, directing weddings, choir, teaching Sunday School and ladies Bible studies, hostessing for the Lakeland Christian Women's Club, traveling around America with her husband, and to foreign countries on medical missionary trips.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jim, daughter, Jeanette Purcell (Cary), sons, Jim Jr., (Sandy) and Jack Coker Shofner (Debi), 5 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, sister, Linwood McCurry (Jack), cousins, nieces and nephews.
Louree is preceded in death by an infant son, Frank Thomas Shofner, granddaughter, Jamie Weston (Wade) and sister, Freddie Carder (Lee).
Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 210 Poppell Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33813 with services following at 11 am. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, Florida 33812.
In lieu of flowers, send gifts to Lakeland Christian School, 1111 Forest Park St, Lakeland, FL 33803 or the Troxel House of Lighthouse Ministries, 215 E Magnolia St, Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
