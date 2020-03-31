|
|
WAYNE
BUCKNER
WINTER HAVEN - Loyle Waid born in Fayette, Alabama to Silas Waid and Ida Belle Garrett on November 8, 1934. He died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 12:41 am in Kissimmee, Florida. He was 85 years old.
He left his family home in Mississippi coming to Florida to work in citrus for various companies in the central Florida area, including Haines City Citrus Growers Association.
He owned and operated his own Front End Loader business for 40 Years clearing land and pulling trees.
He is survived by his wife Donna Waid.
His daughter Barbara Gomez & (s) Anthony Gomez.
His son Robert Waid & (s) Caroly Waid.
His daughter Marilyn Cordell & (s) Victor Cordell.
7 Grandchildren 8 Greatgrandchildren
His Stepchildren James Vandiver, Linda Vandiver-Lyles, Wanda Vandiver-Shaver & Jesse Robert Vandiver II.
7 stepgrandchildren & 9 greatgrandstepchildren
His Brother Ed Waid. His sisters Elaine Jones, Marie Hicks,
Margaret Sykes, Etheleen Lamb-Roberson and Linda Taylor.
50 +/- Neices and Nephews
Deceased Brothers and Sisters: Cleazelle Jones, Louise Waid, James Waid, Annie Tharp, Reba Nicholson, Marie Hicks, Doyle Waid (twin),Kathleen Hill, & David Waid.
Loyle will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Haines City, Florida on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Graveside service at 10am. Condolences via:www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020