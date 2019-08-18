|
LTC. JOHN T. 'JACK'
SCHIFFER, 90
LAKELAND - Ltc. John T. Schiffer 'Jack' piloted his final flight home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019 at the age of 90.
John was born in St. Louis, IL on Sept. 24, 1928 to Washington and Genevieve Schiffer. He joined the Army in 1946. He bravely served for 4 years in the 82nd Air Borne division during WWII, followed with serving for 26 years in the Air Force. He ended his military career as a commanding officer for SAC at MacDill Air Force Base.
John loved to fly. His military career spans over 30 years. John earned 3 silver stars, 2 distinguished flying crosses and many other awards. He was a hero in every sense of the word. John was proud of his service and would never pass a flag without saluting it.
Among his many military achievements, John continued to find success and accomplish much during his life. He earned a teaching degree and taught math in Hillsborough County for 13 years. At the age of 65, he became a EMT. He owned Jumping Jack's Pizza and 301 Video and became a significant person in the Hillsborough community.
John is preceded in death by brother Charles, twin sister Joan, and daughter Monica. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Schiffer; brother Jimmy McEvilly; son John T. Schiffer, Jr.; daughters Lisa Alsip, Victoria Wall & Susan Shipley; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
John leaves a legacy of love & integrity with his family and those who knew him. He has left behind wonderful memories of a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. We are grateful for each day spent together. John will be missed more than words can express.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019