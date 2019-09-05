|
|
LUCILLE A.
BOWLES, 88
Homemaker
LAKELAND - Lucille A. Bowles died on September 3, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1930 in Atlanta, GA and grew up in College Park, GA. Lucille was a resident of Lakeland, FL since 1966 and Little Gasparilla Island from 1990 until 2016.
Lucille was a member of the Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove, The Garden Club of Lakeland and All Thumbs Club. She was a licensed Real Estate Agent in Lakeland for over 30 years.
She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Samuel P. Bowles, Jr. and seven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Sara Bowles Mathews of Lexington, GA and Tom (Holly) Bowles of Lakeland, four grandchildren and one great grandson.
Viewing will be held in the Tribute Center at the Heath Funeral Chapel on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. and funeral services will be at the Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. She will be buried at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019