LUCILLE FLOOD
LUCILLE BRYANT FLOOD Obituary
LUCILLE BRYANT FLOOD, 86

FROSTPROOF - Lucille B. Flood of Frostproof, Florida passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 10, 1933 in Babson Park, Florida to the late Grady and Cecil (Curtis) Bryant. She has been a lifelong resident of the area. She was a Business Owner in the Citrus industry and was very active in it. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Frostproof. Lucille was a member of the Frostproof Women's Club, Frostproof Historical society and various other church groups. She also sang in the Church choir and loved her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry DeVane Flood and sister Gertrude Odom.
Survivors include her daughter Lynn Flood of Frostproof, FL, sons Russell Flood of Frostproof, FL, Freddy Flood and wife Susie of Frostproof, FL, sister Jolene McDade of Meridian, MS, 8 grandchildren Ivey, Bryant, Ben, Kaly, Lauren, Katherine, Emily, Joseph and 2 great grandchildren Jackson and William.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 until the funeral service at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the First Methodist Church in Frostproof with Rev. Ashley Tippens officiating. Interment will be held at the Silver Hill Cemetery, Frostproof.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home of Frostproof handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
