|
|
LUCILLE ELLIOTT REESE
LAKELAND - Lucille Elliott Reese passed away on January 6, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. She was born on December 3, 1932 in Erwin TN. She graduated from Unicoi County High School and East Tennessee State Teachers College (now East Tennessee State University) where she majored in Business.
She married her husband, Stanton Reese, on August 29, 1958. Together they raised two sons, built their own businesses, traveled the world and had many great adventures in their 39 years of marriage. She loved traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was their biggest cheerleader and supporter of all their church, school and sporting activities. She and her husband moved from Erwin TN to Bethesda MD, then on to Orchard Park NY, Rockville MD, and Potomac MD where she owned and operated Reese's Flower Shop. In 1974 they moved to Lakeland Florida where she was owner and operator of Reese Citrus Insulators and owner of Reese Citrus Groves.
Lucille was an active member of Lakeside Baptist Church where she served on various committees throughout the years. She greatly enjoyed her Sunday School class and dearly loved socializing with her many friends involved in the class. She was also involved in many missions throughout the church and community.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Stanton Reese, her parents Ruby Roscoe and Zola Georgianna Elliott, her brothers, Crawford, Howard and J. Frank Elliott, sisters Pauline Brummett and Elizabeth Elliott. She is survived by her two sons Rex and his wife Mira, Las Vegas, NV. Rand and his wife Mary, Lakeland, FL. Her five grandchildren Lindsey Hawkins (Mike) Lakeland, Leanne Hudson (Tyler) Nashville, Adam Reese (Caitlin) Orlando, Twins, Rainier and Vivienne Reese, Las Vegas. Three great grandchildren Kaliopy Hawkins, Hayden Hudson and Reese Hudson.
The Reese family would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing caregivers that helped with her care for the past two years, Sharon Jacobs, Vera Shupe and Jessica Scott.
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday January 14 at The Rock Community Church, 270 E. Highland Dr, Lakeland, FL. Visitation at 10am and service at 11am.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of Lucille E. Reese to the one of the following: Lakeland Christian School, Scholarship Fund, 1111 Forest Park St., Lakeland, FL. 33803 or The Rock Community Church, Summer Youth Fund, 270 E Highland Dr, Lakeland, FL. 33803 or Florida Baptist's Children's Home, Orphans Heart, 1015 Sikes Blvd, Lakeland, FL. 33815.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020