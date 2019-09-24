Home

Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
LUCILLE FLOYD
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Golfview Baptist Church
Lake Wales, FL
LUCILLE FAY FLOYD


1930 - 2019
LUCILLE FAY FLOYD Obituary
LUCILLE FAY
FLOYD, 88

LAKE WALES - Lucille Fay Floyd, 88, born December 23, 1930 to the late Thomas Guy and Lora Imel.
Lucille Fay Floyd died September 13, 2019 in the comfort of her home.
She was employed for 30 years as a secretary for Fisher and Floyd Roofing. She was a homemaker, enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, especially babies, and cooking delicious meals for family and friends.
Many were blessed by her quick wit and gracious hospitality. She spent most of her adult life in Lake Wales, Florida retiring in the North Carolina mountains. She was a devoted Christian and a member of the Golfview Baptist Church of Lake Wales, Florida.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years Richard Floyd of Lake Wales, FL, daughter Mona Sue Golz of Alpharetta, GA, sons Tom Floyd (Laraine) of West Palm Beach, FL, William Bruce Floyd (Carol) of Lake Wales, FL, sister Iris (Bill) Pitten of Melbourne Beach, FL, 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Golfview Baptist Church in Lake Wales, Florida.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
