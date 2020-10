Or Copy this URL to Share

LUCILLE V.

STOCKMAN



LAKELAND - Lucille Stockman, 97, died Oct. 22, 2020. Graveside svc. Mon., 12:30 pm at Oak Hill Burial Park. Visit: 10-12 pm at Gentry Morrison F.H. South.



