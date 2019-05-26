|
LUCILLE SUTPHIN
FREEMAN
WINTER HAVEN - Lucille Sutphin Freeman died peacefully on May 20, 2019. She was born in Falling Spring, West Virginia February 21st, 1926 to Elmer and Ethel Sutphin and grew up in Greenbrier County, West Virginia. After graduating as co-valedictorian from Renick High School she moved to Bluefield, West Virginia where she graduated from Bluefield Business College and then worked for the First National Bank of Bluefield.
While working in Bluefield she met her future husband William Freeman. After marrying in 1951 they relocated to Winter Haven, Florida. She worked for the prominent attorney W. H. Hamilton and then worked for Dr. Simpson and Dr. Gessler in the old Phillips Professional building. She then retired to raise two daughters, Anne and Mary Beth and enjoyed such activities as being a home room mother several years and a Brownie leader. She was a member and past president of both the Planter's Garden Club and Chapter U P.E.O. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
She was predeceased by her parents and her daughter Anne Haigler. She is survived by her husband of 67 years William Freeman, daughter Mary Beth Freeman, son-in-law Steve Haigler, granddaughter Amber Griffith, grandson Steven W. Haigler, sister Betty White, niece Susan McKinley (Erin), and nephew Steve White (Rhonda).
Lucille often shared stories of her unique upbringing on her grandfather's farm in West Virginia where he mother's brothers and sisters and cousins all worked. Her early education was in a one-room schoolhouse where her father was the teacher and her cousins were her fellow students. Her family will miss these stories as well as her kind and generous nature.
A celebration of life will be held at the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven on Friday May 31st at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, Florida 33823 or First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2019