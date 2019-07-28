|
|
LUCILLE W.
HAMM, 96
WINTER HAVEN - Lucille Waters Hamm, 96, of Winter Haven, passed away on July 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida.
She was born September 1, 1922 in Withlacoochee, Georgia. She moved to Winter Haven in the early 1950s from Lake City, Florida. Lucille was a homemaker the majority of her adult life , although she was employed at Florida Tile in Lakeland and Bordo Citrus in Winter Haven. She loved to crochet, embroider and do craft work-most of which she gave as gifts or donated to various organizations. Lucille was a charter member of the Parkland Baptist Church.
Lucille was predeceased by her husbands: John Brady, who was killed in 1945 in Germany during WWII; Wilbur Jones in 1965 and Jodie Hamm in 2011. She also lost a son John Brady Jr. and a granddaughter, Shan-non Jones.
Lucille is survived by her children James (Sue) Jones, Winter Haven, Pat Shingelton, Lake City, Linda (Terry) Campbell, Denver, Jo Ann (George) Shaw, Betty (Warren) Baucom and Joe (Sharon) Hamm, all of the Tampa area. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Parkland Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arenson Avenue, Auburndale, Florida 33823 or a . Condolences may be sent to www.ott-laughlin.com.
Published in Ledger from July 28 to July 29, 2019